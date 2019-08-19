Menu
DRUG BUST: Police found more than 35g of marijuana belonging to David Luke Nilsen during a search. Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
Crime

Magistrate tells man to stop smoking pot for mental health

19th Aug 2019 5:55 PM
A 22-YEAR-OLD man faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on multiple drug-related charges today.

Police found more than 35g of marijuana belonging to David Luke Nilsen during a search.

He pleaded guilty to possessing 10 used smoking pipes, possessing marijuana and unlawful possession of a switch-blade knife, a category M weapon.

Officers also found 57g of marijuana seeds.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client had insomnia and marijuana helped him sleep.

"With the knife, he didn't even realise it was an offence ... to have it in his own home,” Mr Maloy said.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan advised Nilsen to stop smoking marijuana, for his mental health.

He was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded, due to his lack of criminal history.

