Magistrate tells man, 53, to 'grow up' after drug charges

The man's drug test was positive for meth.

The man's drug test was positive for meth. Tessa Mapstone

A MAGISTRATE has told a man he needs to "grow up" after he appeared in court on drug charges.

Stephen Keith Harvie, 53, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and driving with a relevant drug in his saliva.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court that on January 29 police intercepted Harvie on Elliott Heads Rd after he drove out of a property of interest.

Sgt Burgess told the court it took Harvie longer than usual to pull over and stop.

When police approached the vehicle they observed Harvie who appeared very nervous.

Police conducted a search of Harvie's car and found a gram of marijuana and also some amphetamine.

Harvie participated in a drug test where he returned a positive reading for meth in his system.

Sgt Burgess said the offences were the third in a five-year period.

Harvie's lawyer Lani Olaffson told the court her client accepted the charges and understood his licence would be disqualified as a result of the driving offence.

Ms Olafsson told the court her client made admissions about the drugs to police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Harvie's plea of guilty and told him to rethink his lifestyle.

"You're 53 and you're messing around with drugs, grow up," he said.

For possessing the drugs, Harvie was fined $900.

For driving with a relevant drug in his system he was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a licence for six months.