Magistrate tells hoon dad to grow up

HOONING: A large amount of smoke from Jason Christopher Coyne's tyres filled the closest house when he did a burnout.

A MAGISTRATE has advised a 23-year-old Gooburrum dad to start "growing up” after he was caught doing a burnout for the second time in 12 months.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today, Jason Christopher Coyne pleaded guilty to making unnecessary noise or smoke on the corner of Hughes and Bargara Rds, Bargara, about 9.30pm on February 17.

A large amount of smoke from the tyres filled the closest house and the incident was reported to police.

Coyne initially tried to deny any involvement but admitted the offence when advised there were two witnesses to the incident.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin fined Coyne $600 and told him to start growing up and behave responsibility for the sake of his family.