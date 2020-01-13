Magistrate tells Gayndah woman ’You’re going to end up dead’

KEEP YOUR NOSE CLEAN: 25-Year-old Taylah Renee Cooper-Kreis has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on a number of drug charges. Picture: Facebook.

KEEP YOUR NOSE CLEAN: 25-Year-old Taylah Renee Cooper-Kreis has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on a number of drug charges. Picture: Facebook.

A 25-year-old woman has been told by a magistrate to "keep her nose clean" for the next 18 months, or she will be sent to prison.

Taylah Renee Cooper-Kreis faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on January 10, charged with five drug related offences.

These included supply, two charges of possession of utensils, one charge of possession of property used in connection with a drug offence, and failing to take reasonable care and precautions of a syringe or needle.

Represented by defence lawyer Morgan Harris, Cooper-Kreis pleaded guilty to all charges, following a stint of adjournments since July 2019.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathyrn Stagoll addressed the court, outlining the first three charges dating back to November and December in 2018.

"These resulted from a search warrant where police located a number of items," Sgt Stagoll said.

"There was the bong, the scales, the grinder, and also the mobile."

"There are a number of messages on that mobile phone when searched that did contain several text messages in relation to the supply of what's believed to be cannabis."

Court documents indicated the utensils had also been used for that purpose, with the defendant saying they were found when she moved into her residence three months prior, but she had not disposed of them.

The remaining two charges related to a search warrant conducted where drug utensils were found in the defendant's carry bag.

"The concern here is her history, although it's not the lengthiest history we've seen, your honour, it's littered with drug matters," Sgt Stagoll said.

Sgt Stagoll said there were only two other charges that were non-drug related, and it was a concern she was reoffending.

"The deterrents haven't been effective at this point, and isn't going to be effective.

"In my submission she's been given every option: drug diversion, numerous service orders, she's been given fines, she's been given probation, so I'd be certainly seeking a term of imprisonment."

Sgt Stagoll went onto say that she was not opposed to it being suspended, hoping with the sentence "hanging over her head" it would be "enough of a deterrent for her".

In her defence, Mr Harris told the court that Cooper-Kreis's history wasn't "devoid of charges", but she is still considered a "young offender at 25 years of age".

Mr Harris submitted to the court that Cooper-Kreis had not attended Bridges Health and Community Care for rehabilitation, and was open to that option.

This was swiftly refuted by Sgt Stagoll, indicating she had attended a drug diversion previously.

Magistrate Woodford said he was concerned with the history of the defendant, as it was "littered with drug related charges" going back to 2013.

"To me you have a drug problem, and you have to do something about it," Magistrate Woodford said.

He went onto tell the court he would give Cooper-Kreis the opportunity to attend Bridges, and look after her own health.

"If you don't do that, you're going end up one of two things. One, you're going to end up in jail, and two, you're going to end up dead.

"Stay off the drugs, or that's where you're going to end up, do you understand that?"

On the count of supplying drugs, Cooper-Kreis was convicted, sentenced to nine months imprisonment, wholly suspended on an operational period of 18 months.

For the remaining four charges, she was convicted, sentenced to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended, for a period of 12 months.

"Keep your nose clean for the next 18 months, and you'll be right."