Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man steals $43K ute, collides with car, three elderly ladies

Emily Bradfield
by
22nd Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER of two has been told it's time to change his ways when he fronted Dalby Magistrates Court for a string of offences.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Jodie Tahana told the court that on March 6, Russell Allan Mckay broke into a house, taking a handbag containing $6000 in cash and a set of car keys.

He stole a Landcruiser ute belonging to a 19-year-old who had made about $10,000 worth of upgrades to the $33,000 vehicle just the week prior.

Later that day Mckay was travelling on Dalby Cecil Plains Rd when witnesses reported he was swerving all over the road, driving with excessive speed and failing to maintain his lane before losing control and finally colliding with a car that was carrying three elderly ladies.

Mckay asked them not to call police as he had been drinking and left the scene. He was on parole at the time.

But defence lawyer Rebecca Peters argued Mckay had used his time in prison usefully.

"He has realised this is the end of the road for him and he must change his behaviour in order to remain out of prison," she said.

Magistrate Tracey Mossop said Mckay was "exactly where he should be" and hoped he had sat in jail long enough to "wake up to himself".

"Quite frankly you now are exactly where you should be and you have been since March this year and you're not going to get out any time soon."

Mckay pleaded guilty to five offences - burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, wilful damage, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

He was jailed 18 months for the burglary and 12 months for unlawful use, wilful damage and dangerous operation, all to be served concurrently, with a parole eligibility date of January 1, 2020.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

More Stories

burglary court crime dalby editors picks magistrates court russell mckay

Top Stories

    Big read: Impact of new Reef management laws explained

    premium_icon Big read: Impact of new Reef management laws explained

    News These are the views of reef management, coming from our politicians, scientists, and Bundaberg Canegrowers.

    Death in age care under royal commission, coroner microscope

    premium_icon Death in age care under royal commission, coroner microscope

    News Nurses' union calls for ratios and focus on patient care

    Exclusive: Mon Repos focus of state inquiry

    premium_icon Exclusive: Mon Repos focus of state inquiry

    News THE Mon Repos Turtle Centre will be the subject of a state inquiry.

    Minister ‘misleading’: Mayor Dempsey calls for apology

    premium_icon Minister ‘misleading’: Mayor Dempsey calls for apology

    News BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has requested an apology from Transport Minister Mark...