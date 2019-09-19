Magistrate refuses to let accused knife slasher in community

A MAGISTRATE has refused to release into the community a man accused of slashing a volunteer firefighter on Tuesday night.

Craig Francis George Yow-Yeh was today refused bail in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Yow-Yeh is charged with 10 offences including assault police, acts intended to maim/disfigure/disable, wilful damage, obstruct police, enter dwelling and commit indictable offence and wilful damage of police property.

He is accused of attacking the firefighter at a Takalvan St hotel about 10pm Tuesday.

Yow-Yeh appeared in the dock and was represented by his lawyer Gavin James.

Mr James told the court Yow-Yeh had been unwell for some time and was dealing with mental health issues.

Mr James suggested Yow-Yeh could reside with his aunt in Bundaberg after time receiving treatment in the Mental Health Unit.

"He does suffer from schizophrenic disorder, anxiety and depression and there have been some very recent efforts by Mr Yow-Yeh to seek some treatment for his mental health issues," he said.

In his submission to the court Mr James suggested for Yow-Yeh not to be released from the mental health unit until he had received the appropriate treatment for his health issues.

The court also heard the proceedings could end up in the Mental Health Court in time to come.

The bail application was opposed by prosecution.

Magistrate Terry Duroux accepted Mr James' submissions but told him he had no intention of giving Yow-Yeh bail.

"No matter what happens today your client (Yow-Yeh) will not be released into the community," he said.

"I've taken into account the nature of the charges and the fact the offences were committed while on probation,"

The matter is expected to be mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court again on November 7.