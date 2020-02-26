Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

A MAN has been refused bail after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Kim Venancio Taylor appeared in the dock in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he was charged with breaching bail, obstructing police and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution and the court heard Taylor allegedly breached his curfew condition twice.

It is alleged police caught up with him in Bundaberg to talk about being out after curfew.

The court heard, at the time of the offences, Taylor was on bail for an alleged entering premises offence.

Taylor was only given bail on February 7.

Lawyer Craig Ryan told the court one of the breaching curfew charges was because his sister withdrew consent for him to live there after seeing his interaction with police.

Mr Ryan said his client would live in a men’s shelter if he couldn’t find a fixed address.

Bail was refused.