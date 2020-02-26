Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Magistrate refuses man bail after alleged breaches

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Kim Venancio Taylor appeared in the dock in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he was charged with breaching bail, obstructing police and failing to take reasonable care with a syringe.

Bail was opposed by the prosecution and the court heard Taylor allegedly breached his curfew condition twice.

It is alleged police caught up with him in Bundaberg to talk about being out after curfew.

The court heard, at the time of the offences, Taylor was on bail for an alleged entering premises offence.

Taylor was only given bail on February 7.

Lawyer Craig Ryan told the court one of the breaching curfew charges was because his sister withdrew consent for him to live there after seeing his interaction with police.

Mr Ryan said his client would live in a men’s shelter if he couldn’t find a fixed address.

Bail was refused.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARADISE COST: $2.4 billion blow within 30 years without action

        premium_icon PARADISE COST: $2.4 billion blow within 30 years without...

        News A LOWERED Paradise Dam is projected to hurt the Bundaberg economy by $2.4 billion within the next 30 years, according to data analytics.

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        premium_icon Principal celebrates all career pathway choices

        News DURING the final years of high school, students are faced with monumental decisions...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Child’s plea to find cure

        premium_icon Child’s plea to find cure

        News A YOUNG girl has volunteered to shave off her 47cm-long and lovely locks, for a...

        • 26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        Here's a free chip offer you'll leap over ya mates for

        News This iconic fast food outlet wants to give you free chips.