Magistrate finds 'peeping Tom's' explanation 'suspicious'

TRESPASSING: Kai Albert Lane says he mistook the house for a friends.

A MAN who was caught peering through the bedroom window of a 20-year-old woman in the middle of the night says he was assaulted by the woman's father.

But Kai Albert Lane says he mistook the house for a friend's.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard 26-year-old Lane was seen by the woman's father walking into the backyard about 11.30pm on May 4 before the father and two other men confronted Lane and detained him until police arrived.

Lane told Magistrate Belinda Merrin he mistakenly thought the house belonged to his friend, an explanation which she told him she found a "little suspicious”.

The court heard the curtain was drawn but Lane was looking through the gap between the end of the curtain and the edge of the window.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said police were called and they found Lane on the ground surrounded by the three men.

Defending himself in court on Monday, Lane said he went to the back of the house because he though his friend "Gavin” lived at the address and he did not want to wake his friend's children so he did not knock on the front door.

Lane said he was assaulted by the three men when they caught him and he realised he had the wrong address.

"They grabbed me and hit me and they threw me to the ground,” he said.

"They said they'd called the cops and I just stayed there.”

Ms Merrin said she took Lane's version of events into consideration but his actions would have been alarming to those at address.

"Your actions obviously caused the occupants of that house concern because you were looking into the bedroom of a young lady,” she said.

"I do take into consideration that there was some form of punishment administered to you by the males inside the house when they confronted you.”

"You were restrained and assaulted.”

Lane pleaded guilty to one count of trespassing.

He was fined $250 with no conviction recorded.