Magistrate erred so interstate driver wins back his licence

A DRIVER who held a Victorian licence but was found to be unlicensed in Queensland by a Bundaberg magistrate has successfully appealed the decision.

District Court Judge Brian Devereaux SC allowed the appeal by Craig Anthony Austin and set aside the magistrate's decision and the conviction for being a repeat unlicensed driver.

Mr Austin had been convicted and fined $450 for driving unlicensed on the Bundaberg-Gin Gin Road on November 6, 2015.

Because he had been convicted previously of driving unlicensed in August 2015, he was dealt with as a "repeat unlicensed driver”.

Under Transport Operations Queensland regulations, if an interstate licence holder takes up residence the authority is withdrawn for that licence after three months.

Mr Austin argued that his Victorian licence authorised him to drive in Queensland, he was not a permanent resident in Queensland and owned property in Victoria and NSW. He viewed the case against him as circumstantial.

The appeal judgement noted that Mr Austin previously told police he was in Victoria "more than he was here” and had a Victoria licence because he lived there and in Queensland.

Judge Devereaux said the question before the magistrate was whether police had proven Mr Austin had taken up residence in Queensland three months before the driving matter.

The magistrate found Mr Austin had purchased a property at South Kolan in 2012, a fire destroyed it and he lived in a hotel for a couple of weeks, then with a friend for 11 months.

The magistrate accepted he travelled interstate but that did not change the fact he resided in Queensland.

Judge Devereaux said Mr Austin gave evidence and been available for cross-examination but the opportunity to examine his assertion "was barely taken up” and left unchallenged.

Judge Devereaux also consulted definitions of "reside” in the Oxford Dictionary.

He said police evidence demonstrated a substantial connection to Queensland, but not that Mr Austin's property here was his "one settled or usual abode”.

Mr Austin said he owned a South Kolan property, it was not his full-time residence and had a caretaker looking after it, and it was also up for sale.

Allowing the appeal and setting aside the magistrate's decision, Judge Devereaux said he did not find Mr Austin lived in Victoria.

"My conclusion is only that, on the evidence presented on this occasion, there is reasonable doubt that the appellant had taken up residence in Queensland.”