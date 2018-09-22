Magistrate congratulates addict for self-imposed drug detox

DRUG DETOX: Eric Keith Fisher, 22, is trying to turn his life around.

A BUNDABERG magistrate has commended a 22-year-old meth addict who has been clean for two-and-a-half weeks.

Eric Keith Fisher was told he should be proud of the 17-day milestone, which was without doubt the longest period the man had gone without a fix since he became an addict at the age of 17.

Fisher pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday including one count of threatening violence and two stealing offences.

The court heard in December 2017 Fisher threatened his 58-year-old neighbour with a knife because he thought the man was looking at his younger sister in a sexually inappropriate manner.

"You reacted in a completely disproportionate and unnecessary way,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin said.

Over the next eight months, Fisher committed nine other offences including breaking into a local business and stealing a number of products, possessing drug utensils, driving without a licence, possessing drugs and stealing number plates.

Ms Merrin said these crimes were consistent with his drug use and him being homeless for a portion of the eight-month period.

Fisher made full admissions to police in relation to the offences.

Defence lawyer Lavonda Meloy said her client was remorseful for his actions and wanted to build a better life - a sentiment reflected in the steps he has taken toward rehabilitation.

"He accepts he's got a long way to go,” she said.

Fisher recently moved out of the CBD and in with his brother at Burnett Heads in an effort to escape the negative influences in the city.

"He may have turned a corner,” Mrs Meloy said after telling the court her client had self-referred himself to Bridges Health and Community Care.

Fisher has a limited history with only one previous entry in January.

He was placed on a 15-month probation order and fined $300.

A conviction was recorded for the unlicensed driving charge, however, no convictions were recorded for the remaining nine charges.