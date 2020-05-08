Magical mystery tour: Actors spell their beans in live Q&A

WORLD OF WIZARDRY: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg later this year.

WORLD OF WIZARDRY: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg later this year.

GRAB your wand and hop on your broomstick because stars from the Harry Potter movie franchise are heading to Bundaberg.

Identical twin brothers James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films, from 2001 to 2011.

And now the brothers are bringing their magic to Bundaberg with a magical tour.

WORLD OF WIZARDRY: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg later this year.

Wowza Entertainment event director Justin Armour said the family-friendly event would consist of a Q&A session with the two actors, quiz games and there were lots of prizes to be won.

Intended for Harry Potter fans and families to enjoy, Mr Armour said audiences should expect the ‘wow’.

“This is the first tour of its kind and I came up with the concept as we were looking for something different that has the wow factor, but also great prizes and lots of fun,” Mr Armour said.

“Especially in these times we want to bring some joy and happiness to audiences and we think we have the show to do just that.”

WORLD OF WIZARDRY: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg later this year.

Mr Armour said while the twins have toured Australia previously, they were excited at the prospect of visiting Bundaberg for the first time.

“We know that most people love magic and because of Harry Potter and they also love wizards, so we thought let’s bring these things together and what started as a small idea has turned into a major tour of Australia,” he said.

“Oliver and James have been to Australia a couple of times and just love it here, so I suggested that we tour some regional markets where they usually don’t get a chance to host this calibre of show and we decided on the sugar and rum capital of Australia.

“(They) have never been to Bundaberg before, so any ideas for a great place to take them while they are in Bundy would be appreciated.”

WORLD OF WIZARDRY: James and Oliver Phelps played Fred and George Weasley in the eight Harry Potter films and will be visiting Bundaberg later this year.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from the Harry Potter series.

The Quiz Show of Magic and Wizards will be at Bundaberg Multiplex on Thursday, October 29 at 6.30pm.

Tickets range from $35 to $350 and can be secured from events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/the-quizarding-quiz-show-of-magic-wizards-bundaberg

For more information, visit hpquizshow.com.au.