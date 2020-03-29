Magical gift of kindness

OPINION: Reach out, phone loved ones, pop some frozen meals on your neighbour’s doorstep and treat each other respectfully.

OPINION: Reach out, phone loved ones, pop some frozen meals on your neighbour’s doorstep and treat each other respectfully.

PHOTOGRAPHS were released over the weekend showing many people congregating out in public and well within 1.5 metres of one another.

While I don’t encourage this sort of behaviour at all, I can’t really blame the public for disobeying recommendations, especially when our children are still being sent to school each day.

Don’t get me wrong – every time I see a local store announce their closure or more jobs lost, it breaks my heart and I understand that businesses want to prolong this outcome until it is entirely necessary. But I also feel that Scott Morrison is sending mixed messages. We either need to go into full lockdown mode and wait it out or return to normality as much as we possibly can.

Right now, we aren’t on the same page and to be fair, we aren’t even on the same book.

While there have been so many kind and heartwarming gestures shown through these very tough times, I have also seen a lot of questionable behaviour.

Comments on social media targeting people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are nothing short of disgusting. It feels like some people are repeating history from the early 80s, when a stigma surrounding AIDS developed and those diagnosed were targeted, isolated or judged.

Fear can often take over, bringing out the worst side of a person but we must fight against that feeling and recognise there is no better time to help one another.

Of course there are some people in our community who are at higher risk and isolation is the best way to avoid spreading the virus. But this doesn’t stop us from reaching out, phoning loved ones, popping some frozen meals on your neighbour’s doorstep or treating each other respectfully.

My mum-in-law ran as division 1 councillor for the Logan Council election over the weekend.

Under the circumstances, this particular campaign would have been challenging for all candidates in every electorate.

But she was also subjected to incessant abuse online from the same handful of people, with one resident even telling her to take her own life.

Politicians, people in the public eye and other social media users are all human beings that deserve to be treated as such. Some users need to stop hiding behind the anonymity of a computer screen, which inevitably turns them into some kind of monster.

Because one day, the person receiving the notification for these comments might just take their own life. Our conscience is what makes us human, so be kind to one another.

If you or someone you know is struggling, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.