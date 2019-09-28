Magic moments: how Tigers won the flag
GREATER Western Sydney kicked the first goal after a tight tussle but from that moment it was all one way as Richmond steamrolled its way to the 2019 flag.
JON ANDERSON picks out the big moments that swept the Tigers to premiership glory.
FIRST QUARTER
20 minutes: Twenty minutes in and with just three minutes remaining in the quarter, who was going to stand up and break the deadlock and kick the first goal? Arise Jeremy Cameron from outside 50m with a typically long, racking left-foot, set-shot goal.
2min to go: A pulverising Kane Lambert tackle on the sublime Lachie Whitfield results in a loose ball and Dustin Martin marks, before playing on. Tigers on the board.
30 seconds left: Smooth-moving as always, Daniel Rioli gets on the end of some slick ball movement and goals to the sound of the siren.
SECOND QUARTER
7.38min: Marlion Pickett, playing like a 200-game veteran, is tearing it up early in the second. His work across half-back ultimately sets up Dusty, who naturally snaps truly.
9.50min: With GWS just hanging on, Pickett gets his hands on it again, enabling Rioli to find Lynch, who converts an excellent set shot from an angle.
23min: With Richmond 23 points up, enter Jumping Jack Riewoldt with a specky and conversion from 40m.
1min left: A Dusty free kick finds Riewoldt. Gun players kick them just before the bell. Jack is a gun. Goal, Tigers 35 points up. Game over?
THIRD QUARTER
7:24min: Jack Riewoldt jumps and the loose ball falls to Daniel Rioli, who conjures up some magic by hand to find Dusty, who does what he does to put the Tigers 48 points up.
11.09min: Marlion is alight, storming towards 50m where he finds Dusty. Rather than take a gettable set shot, Dusty returns the compliment to find Pickett. Black and yellow erupts as Pickett seals one of the greatest grand final stories.
FOURTH QUARTER
2min to go: Captain Cotchin winds the clock back to his 2012 heroics when he bursts out of the centre, takes two bounces and goals before going on a wild celebration
1min: If there was any doubt as to the rightful owner of a medal called Norm, Dusty ends it with his fourth goal from distance.
Replay the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series and Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >