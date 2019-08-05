MAGIC: Cosentino heading to Bundaberg

Grand illusionist Cosentino will head to Bundaberg with his new show, Cosentino Live, in November.

IT'S been more than a decade since grand illusionist Cosentino toured throughout regional Australia but he's set to return, and he's bringing Bundaberg along for the ride.

Acknowledged as the country's most successful magician, he has recently completed a sold-out run of metropolitan dates, and has developed an new show, Cosentino Live, specifically designed for the regional tour, which runs through October and November.

Bundaberg will get a chance to see Cosentino Live on November 16.

Cosentino is a major player on the world magic stage.

He became a household name when he appeared on Australia's Got Talent in 2011 - in which he finished runner-up - but the entertainer was no overnight success story.

Cosentino had been working away at his craft for years before making his debut on television.

He toured steadily through regional Australia, garnering a solid fan base and demonstrating his deft skill.

Fast forward to now and Cosentino has written, produced and starred in eight prime-time television specials.

Hewas the first Australian magician to have his own television show and his shows have been broadcast in more than 40 countries and watched by more than 500 million people.

He has toured throughout Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia, filling theatres.

Regional Australia has always had - and always will have - a special place in Cosentino's heart though.

It was the place he started and he says can't wait to bring his specially crafted Live show to audiences in the areas he has fond memories of.

"I am delighted to bring my new stage production Cosentino Live to the regional cities,” he said.

"It has been more than a decade since I have performed in those parts of the country.

"The regional cities and towns across Australia are very special to me.

"Most Australians discovered me when I was runner-up on Australia's Got Talent in 2011, but for 10 years before that I constantly toured the regional areas, right across the country, honing my craft and building an incredibly loyal fan base.

"I can't wait to get back out there.”

Audiences are promised an evening of unforgettable magic and illusion. Cosentino is considered one of the best in the world. He has multiple Merlin Awards to his name - the highest accolade in the magic industry - awarded by the International Magicians Society.

Other recipients include David Copperfield, Criss Angel and Penn & Teller.

Cosentino also won Dancing With The Stars in 2013, starred in a Jackie Chan film in 2018 Bleeding Steel, and wrote a best-selling autobiography Anything Is Possible.

He has also created an animated book series The Mysterious World of Cosentino, which is not only a best-seller, but has also been released in the USA, China, the UK and right across South East Asia.

Cosentino is also an in-demand motivational speaker, inspiring businesses leaders, schools, colleges and charity groups with his keynote presentations each year. He previously was a guest speaker at the Bundy Club, the NewsMail's business network and community fundraiser.

The Bundaberg show will be held at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on November 16.

Tickets for Cosentino Live go on sale from 10am on Friday. Click here for more information.