The top foods that give you cancer have been revealed by Which? magazine.
Health

The foods that really cause cancer

by Guy Birchall
29th Jun 2018 2:03 PM

THE foods that can give you cancer have been revealed.

Researchers from Which? magazine have explored the facts behind some of the most prominent claims, to show once and for all which foods could contribute to the deadly disease, reports The Sun.

They analysed and reviewed what some of the world's biggest health organisations say on carcinogens to sort the wheat from the chaff on the topic.

Here are some foods that are often said to cause or help prevent disease - and the truth behind the claims.

PROCESSED MEAT

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that eating the equivalent of around two rashers of bacon a day can increase your risk of bowel cancer to 18 per cent.

Processed meat was shown to be one of the top edible carcinogens
Processed meat was also shown to increase the chances of stomach cancers according to studies, because it contains nitrates, which have been shown to be carcinogenic.

PESTICIDES

There are reports that pesticides can increase risk of cancers but there is not enough evidence to back this yet.

The EU says pesticides must be tested for safety before they can be used on anything that a human will eat or drink.

But the International Agency for Research into Cancer does say that the risk of cancer for those who are exposed to a lot of pesticides such as agricultural workers is "probably" higher.

SUGAR

There is no scientific evidence to support claims that sugar directly increases your risk of cancer.

But it can indirectly cause diseases because eating too much of the sweet stuff can lead to obesity which does increase your risk of cancers, according to Which?

BOOZE

While it's not as much of a carcinogen as cigarettes, alcohol does cause of about 2.8 per cent of cancers in Australia.

WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer ranks alcohol as a "class 1 carcinogen".

The Australian Cancer Council recommends you limit alcohol consumption and drink no more than two standard drinks per day.
ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS

Artificial sweeteners and food additives also have to be tested by the European Food Safety Authority to check if they are safe for human consumption.

So far it has not been proved whether or not they add to the risk of cancer.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

