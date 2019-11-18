MAFS stars tie the knot in Sydney wedding

Married At First Sight stars Jules and Cam tie the knot in Sydney. Picture: David Swift.

It appears Married At First Sight reality stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant have tied the knot for real , with their much-anticipated wedding held in Sydney.

Pictures captured Cam beaming as he got on a bus outside QT Hotel to head to the wedding held at the Beta Bar on Castlereagh St in the city.

Cam and other guests, including fellow MAFS star Cyrell Paule, were pictured piling into the official wedding bus to be transported to the event.

The wedding is expected to air on a special edition of A Current Affair on November 19, with Nine giving viewers a look behind the scenes of their special day.

Later in the day the couple were photographed leaving heading back to their hotel after the reception - giving the public and waiting paparazzi their first glimpse of Jules.

MAFS castmate Heidi was also pictured leaving the wedding reception. Picture: Dean Asher

Cameron Merchant (right) pictured as he gets on a bus outside the QT Hotel to his own wedding. Picture by Damian Shaw

Fellow MAFS contestant Cyrell Paule was pictured heading to the venue with other guests. Picture by Damian Shaw

The couple was originally planning on getting married on the one-year anniversary of their wedding on Nine's reality show.

But speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Jules admitted planning the event so quickly had proven to be "too much, too soon" and they realised it was just "not going to happen".

She added she'd also been motivated to allow more time for her to lose weight she'd gained since the start of their relationship.

"I'd like to hit my goal and then a little bit more," the new Weight Watchers (WW) ambassador revealed.

"I've put on 10 kilograms since I got 'married' to Cam and I've only just started saying it out loud and it's getting much more comfortable."

Sylvia Jeffreys pictured leaving the Beta bar on Castlereagh Street, Sydney the location of Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant's wedding. Picture: Damian Shaw

Guests of the Jules and Cam were taken to the wedding venue in a bus. Picture: Damian Shaw

The decision to push back the wedding wasn't one that was made lightly - and came with a hefty price tag.

"It was a romantic gesture (to wed on their one-year anniversary) and we booked a venue on that day and ended up losing our $5000 deposit," Jules said.

But it was the right call for Jules, who - like any bride - wants to feel her best on the big day.

The change of date wasn't the only bump in the road in the lead up to the wedding, after fellow MAFS star Melissa Lucarelli accused Jules of dumping her as a bridesmaid and using her for publicity.

In March, Jules and Cam became the first couple in the show's history to get engaged.

During the MAFS reunion episode, which aired in April, Jules was seen asking Melissa, along with Heidi Latcham, to be her bridesmaids.

However, Melissa later revealed to NW Magazine that she believes the invitation was simply a "publicity" stunt and that the bride-to-be had dumped her from the bridal party and called her a "sh*t friend" when she'd protested.

"One day we were texting about family and babies, then two days later she was dumping me as a bridesmaid," she explained.

According to Melissa, Jules told her via text message that: "Just 'cause I said it on the show doesn't meant (sic) I have to do it."

"Not only was the text cold, but she used our friendship for her own publicity," Melissa said.

"She was posting about how amazing it was and how much she loved me, but it was clearly all an act. I feel completely blindsided by this, as our relationship and everything was real to me.

"When I asked her how I was a bad friend she couldn't answer me, then kept changing her reasoning behind it. Now Cam and Jules are making money, she doesn't need me anymore and she also doesn't want me to get any publicity."