Crime

MAFS star’s police complaint over topless video leak

by Jonathon Moran and Mibenge Nsenduluka
12th Feb 2020 12:49 PM
MARRIED At First Sight contestant Natasha Spencer has made a complaint to NSW Police over the release of a topless video.

Spencer, who is partnered with Mikey Pembroke on the controversial reality show, met with officers at Surry Hills Police Area Command on Tuesday.

Natasha on Married At First Sight.
"Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command are investigating a report made yesterday (Tuesday 11 February 2020) by a 26-year-old Lane Cove woman concerning an incident that occurred last year," a statement read. "No further information will be provided as inquiries continue."

Spencer is understood to be devastated the video has been made public, circulated via messenger and WhatsApp.

In the video, Spencer is seen lying on a bed topless with a male companion kissing her chest.

Spencer is listed as a financial analyst on the official Married At First Sight website but has denied reports she is a topless waitress going by the alias Sienna.

Natasha Spencer from Married At First Sight. Picture: Instagram
"I've done bikini waitressing, but nothing nude," she told the Daily Mail, adding that she supports women to do what they want with their bodies and that there's nothing wrong with bikini waitressing.

"I support all women that capitalise on the fact they're treated like sex objects. I think that in 2020 no one should be judged for jobs in which no one is being hurt."

Spencer did not return Confidential's calls for comment. Channel 9 also did not respond for comment.

Spencer denied reports she worked as a topless waitress.
Her TV husband Mikey Pembroke
She is listed as a financial analyst on the show.
