MAFS star spills on shock split

by Bronte Coy
6th Apr 2020 8:05 AM

 

Aleks Markovic has confirmed her split from Ivan Sarakula after making a loved-up appearance during last night's Married At First Sight finale.

For a while there, it seemed the couple had managed to beat the reality TV relationship curse, ditching the experiment midway through the season and spending time together in the "real world" where their romance blossomed.

 

Reuniting with their castmates and the show's experts last night for the episode, which was filmed in January this year, the pair seemed to be as happy as ever.

"We've come here saying we love each other, we're loyal to each other, we're working on things and we're exclusive - who knows what the future holds," Ivan proudly told the others during the episode.

But just hours after it finished, Aleks, 26, took to Instagram to plead with fans for privacy, confirming she had split from Ivan in February, just weeks after filming ended.

Can’t believe he said I do 😬 #MAFS

"Please respect my privacy on the matter as just like anyone out in the 'real' world, some relationships just don't work out," the real estate agent said before shedding some light on why it had fallen apart.

"Our values, wants, needs and lifestyles didn't align and that's okay. I wish him nothing but the best," she added.

Despite the setback, Aleks was optimistic about her dating future.

"My MAFS journey was one that I will never forget. I learnt so much about myself and what I truly want and need for myself and in a partner," she wrote. "I do not doubt that my soulmate is out there somewhere."

Of the 12 couples matched together this season, it's understood only Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhas are still together - although co-stars Michael Goonan and KC Osborne recently revealed they're also dating after splitting with their respective partners on the show.

 

