MAFS star Martha flaunts her stuff in Queensland

MARRIED at First Sight beauty Martha Kalifatidis has been flaunting her physique at Crystalbrook Collection's Riley hotel in Cairns with racy photos and video turning up online.

The reality TV starlet, who famously had a feud with Sunrise host Kochie, has been holidaying at the five-star tropical resort with boyfriend Michael Brunelli.

She shared video with her 283,000 Instagram followers showing her pose in a string bikini in her hotel suite mirror while her beau reclined in bed.

"Out here just enjoying all Cairns has to offer," Ms Kalifatidis posted.

Far North Queensland's fig trees also took centre stage with the MAFS celeb propping herself against one of the CBD trees' iconic dangling roots.

Martha Kalifatidis and Jessika Power from MAFS. PICTURE: NIGEL WRIGHT

"Him: Bae we're walking to dinner!" she posted.

"Me: Instagram it or it didn't happen …"

Another photo snapped at Crystalbrook Collection's Riley resort pictured her surrounded by leaves while wearing a face mask by Aceology Skincare.

"Not just an ordinary sheet mask," she posted.

"You heard it here first.

"@aceologybeauty Green Tea infused gel mask.

"Thank me later for your cherub-faced, honey-hued, prepubescent complexion."

Ms Kalifatidis left MAFS labelled one of the show's "mean girls" but has sought to reinvent herself in a bid to secure lucrative endorsement deals.

She has become an Instagram sweetheart with an enormous following and a penchant for risque photos earning her the reputation as Australia's answer to Kim Kardashian.

Some of her Cairns followers took to Instagram to give her hot tips about what to do during her stay.

"If you guys get time, head into Palm Cove for dinner at The Pullman Sea Temple," one posted.

"Beautiful dining.

"Also try if you have time, a day tour to Port Douglas, we went on the Quicksilver Reef tour boat

"So much fun and well organised."

Another Instagrammer shared knowledge any local worth their salt already knows - that standing under fig trees is asking for a head full of you-know-what.

"Be careful walking under that sis, riddled with bats. Nice pic tho," she posted.

No word on whether bat guano (which is extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all times, by the way) will feature as Ms Kalifatidis's next beauty fad.

We will keep you posted.

Ms Kalifatidis posted she would be in Cairns until the end of the week.