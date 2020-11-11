MAFS star landlord inundated with applications on Bundy home

MAFS star Drew Brauer says he feels for the number of people who can't find homes to rent.

DREW Brauer wears many hats - TV star, musician, charity founder, business co-founder and Bundaberg landlord.

The former MAFS star was recently flooded with inquiries when he listed an investment property for rent.

The home, a renovated older style house, is the Cairns local's only Bundy property, and he says

its purchase was a bit of a spur of the moment decision.

"I actually just randomly bought a house there when I was working FIFO in southwest Queensland," he said.

It was only then, spending time in the region carrying out improvements on the home, that Mr Brauer developed a relationship with Bundy.

"It wasn't until I spent a bit of time there renovating the house that I actually fell in love with the place," he said.

"I was blown away by how friendly and helpful everybody was, whether it was the tradies or just the people at the shops."

The region has experienced a low rental vacancy rate in recent years, as low as 1 per cent or less.

It was a statistic felt by Mr Brauer when he put his home back up for rent and had to close the window for applications soon after.

"I have had over 50 applications in under 24 hours," he said.

"A lot of sad stories with people desperately needing rentals.

"So it's actually been a really hard process and I really feel for them all."

Mr Brauer said he'd like to see the government work towards securing more housing.

"It sounds like a pretty important issue that might need to be raised with the local council," he said.

"I would build more units if I could, but 2020 hasn't been the most prosperous year to be a professional musician."

Mr Brauer's love affair with Bundaberg doesn't end with his rental.

He's planning on bringing a music tour and school mental health programs to the region.

Mental health is a cause close to his heart.

Drew has founded the Kick On charity.

"I run a mental health charity that I founded called Kick On, we run school programs, FIFO mental health tours, female self-defence courses, suicide intervention training, public events etc," he said.

"I have never charged Kick On a wage so I usually support myself through my Drewboy music career," he said.

"I also am a co-founder of Australia's first Mind + Body supplement company Allgood Nutrition.

"We use ingredients specifically designed to improve your physical and mental health and donate 50 per cent profits to mental health charities."

Mr Brauer said was happy to offer Bundaberg locals a 20 per cent discount on products with the code Bundy20.