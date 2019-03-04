‘Glassing’ incident to rock MAFS

Cyrell is set to explode with fury (again) during the MAFS reunion.

RADIO host Grant Denyer has spilt a shocking spoiler about Married At First Sight, detailing an upcoming violent confrontation that forces producers to step in.

WARNING: Potential spoiler, obviously

This season of MAFS has easily been the most explosive, with more than one cheating scandal and a physical confrontation - which involved fiery bride Cyrell Paule attempting to grab Martha Kalifatidis by the throat - already playing out on our screens.

The castmates’ screaming match turned physical.

Addressing the new gossip on 2DayFM's Ash, Grant and Ed this morning, Denyer teased he had "mega dirt" on the show.

"My spies, and I've got good spies - deeply embedded in MAFS - they've been telling me what's coming up," he told co-hosts Ed Kavalee and Ash London.

"A little bit of intel I got just yesterday about the reunion … (my sources) were there, and they were a part of the program, so this is first-hand."

Denyer claimed tempers flared when the contestants returned to film the big reunion, as they'd finally been able to watch on TV what everyone had been saying privately to producers.

"They all hate each other so much more now … so it kicks off next level," he said.

"There is a major fight, a physical fight, girl fight. Who do you reckon is involved?"

"Obviously Cyrell," Kavalee answered, before Denyer confirmed it.

"We know she likes to tee off, but this is where it gets interesting. It's not a fight - it's a glassing. It fires up. So one of the contestants walks over and pours a full glass of alcohol on top of another person's head, then the glass in hand is smashed on the table, and then she goes for the face of the person who spilt the wine," Denyer claimed, adding he didn't know the identity of the other person involved in the fight.

"And (the glassing) is just about to happen, and the crew has to intervene.

"How full on is that? How are they going to 'next level' it for the series next year? A drive by? Where do you go from here?"

News.com.au has reached out to Nine for comment.

Cyrell is famous for her temper.

Last night, viewers watched as one of the worst pairings on the show, Mel Lucarelli and Dino Hira, finally put themselves out of their misery and chose to "Leave" at the commitment ceremony.

A short time after Denyer dropped his bombshell, Mel appeared on the 2DayFM breakfast show and confirmed it was true.

"You know what? There's all that and more," she told the hosts when confronted with the story.

"This season - it's like the fireworks, and then the fireworks finale. It's just explosive … Ah Cyrell, Cyrell. Let's just say she doesn't disappoint, does she?"

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.