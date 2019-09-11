MAFS golden couple postpone wedding

MAFS stars Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson have pushed back their wedding date. Picture: Instagram

MAFS stars Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson have pushed back their wedding date. Picture: Instagram

Married At First Sight's golden couple, Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson, have revealed they're temporarily postponing their (real) wedding.

Cam and Jules delighted viewers earlier this year by announcing they were making their show marriage legal after falling in love on-screen.

They were originally planning on getting married on the one-year anniversary of their wedding on Nine's reality show. But speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Jules admitted planning the event so quickly had proven to be "too much, too soon" and they realised it was just "not going to happen".

She added she'd also been motivated to allow more time for her to lose weight she'd gained since the start of their relationship.

"I'd like to hit my goal and then a little bit more," the new Weight Watchers (WW) ambassador revealed.

"I've put on 10 kilograms since I got 'married' to Cam and I've only just started saying it out loud and it's getting much more comfortable."

Cam and Jules are one of only two successful MAFS matches. Picture: David Swift

The decision to push back the wedding wasn't one that was made lightly - and came with a hefty price tag.

"It was a romantic gesture (to wed on their one-year anniversary) and we booked a venue on that day and ended up losing our $5000 deposit," Jules said.

But it was the right call for Jules, who - like any bride - wants to feel her best on the big day.

In her official Weight Watchers statement, she explained it was all about being "healthy".

"I love having a womanly figure and I'll always have curves," Jules said.

"But I also recognise the importance of being at a healthy weight, especially at this important stage of my life."

She also admitted to having tried a lot of "fad diets" in a recent interview with Sydney Confidential.

"I've tried a lot of fad diets in the past which have caused my weight to yoyo for years," the reality TV star said.

"The real difference with WW is that it's not a short-term fix but a holistic lifestyle approach, which is shifting my mindset towards balance rather than restriction."

Jules and Cam are reportedly now planning on officially tying the knot later this year.