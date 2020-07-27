Menu
‘Made everyone smile’: Parents of crash victim pay tribute

by Elise Williams
27th Jul 2020 1:45 PM
THE parents of one of the four young Queenslanders killed in the weekend's horror head on collision on the Gold Coast have vowed their child will live in their hearts forever.

In a statement to The Courier-Mail, Kirsten (known as Elliott to friends) Van Gorp's parents said their child was "a kind and beautiful soul."

"(Kirsten) had a quirky and creative mind and made everyone smile.

"(They) will live on forever in our hearts."

Kirsten van Gorp, 21, from Brisbane was one of four young people killed in an accident at Advancetown on the Gold Coast on Saturday. Picture Facebook
Ms Van Gorp, 22, was killed along with other young Queenslanders Courtney Smith, 20, Lochlan Parker, 20, and Katrina McKeough, 21, when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a ute on Nerang-Murwillumbah Road, at Advancetown around 1pm Saturday.

The foursome survived the initial impact, however died shortly afterwards, suffering traumatic cardiac arrest.

The driver of the ute was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Remembering the group of four mates, who had reunited for the uni holidays, friend Jess Scott said "the loss of each of them is a loss to this world."

The four young adults killed in a horror Gold Coast Hinterland crash at the weekend, clockwise from top left, are Lochlan Parker, Courtney Smith, Kirsten Van Gorp and Katrina McKeough.
Ms McKeough's sister, Andrea McKeough said she didn't know how to process the group's passing.

"I loved them all more than I can say and they all had such bright futures ahead of them," she wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"All I can say is to keep your loved ones close and cherish every moment. Don't let pride get in the way of love."

