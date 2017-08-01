24°
Maddison as brave as ever as family thanks community

Emma Reid
| 1st Aug 2017 11:42 AM
Crystal Jones

DRUCE Pashley was holding back tears as he thanked family, friends and the Bundaberg community, the struggle he and his family has been through etched in his voice.

Mr Pashley's nine-year-old daughter Maddison was diagnosed with a brain tumour just before Christmas and has been fighting the disease since.

As the youngster comes to the end of her 10th treatment - only two remain - her father said her last MRI scan showed the tumour remained the same in size.

The tumour, which sits just behind Maddison's eye, means she has lost most of the sight in her right eye.

"It's where it was expected to be at this stage,” Mr Pashley said.

"Doctors acted quickly to save her sight in her left eye.”

Maddison was chosen to be the youth face for this year's Relay for Life, which will be held on Saturday, August 12.

This Saturday Bundaberg residents are being invited to a special event to help raise money for Maddison's Relay for Life team, Team Madi, at a fundraiser at Sandy Hook Ski Club.

Family friend and event organiser Jason McDonald said he'd been there to support Mr Pashley during hard times but hadn't been more than a pair of ears - until now.

"I've only ever been there to speak about the tough times so thought I should help organise a fundraiser too,” he said.

"The people who have walked the path of Relay in the past have helped get Maddi to where she is now.

"That's why it's important to be involved.”

An overwhelmed and emotional Mr Pashley thanked the businesses who had contributed, making the fundraiser possible, and said it had come along at the right time.

"Knowing people are there to help leaves me speechless,” he said.

"Maddison gets knocked around after her treatment and always bounces back.”

He did ask if anyone planned to go to the fundraiser and was feeling under the weather to give it a miss as Maddison had a compromised immune system.

You can RSVP for the fundraiser by phoning Jason McDonald on 0412 798 913 by Thursday.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids and under-5s are free and the event will include a barbecue dinner and live music.

