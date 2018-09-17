Dog acts worse than anyone imagined

Too much... Official turns his back on the antics. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

DISTASTEFUL details have emerged about the Bulldogs' now-infamous Mad Monday celebrations at The Rocks, with claims some players put their genitals in drinking glasses as they paraded around the pub.

Sources close to the investigation have confirmed reports that the CCTV footage of the celebrations ­clearly shows some Bulldogs players putting their penises in drinking glasses as well as grabbing each other's genitals.

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has seen the vision and is far from impressed by what it shows.

Let’s party... Harbour View Hotel was the Bulldogs’ Mad Monday venue. Picture: Toby Zerna

Canterbury officials are fearful the CCTV footage will end up online.

Meanwhile, coach Dean Pay will survive the drama and remain Canterbury coach next season, but Bulldogs management remain furious over his role in the Harbour View Hotel affair.

Canterbury's new-look board is determined to show courage and backbone and has strongly admonished Pay.

Club officials present on the day - Pay, assistant coach David Penna, security officer Mitch Newton and football manager Gareth Holmes - were all rebuked by Bulldogs management.

Wrong note... Adam Elliott stripping off to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

X-rated... A fellow player grabs Adam Elliott’s private parts. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

Naked antics are seen from street despite being in private section. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Partygoer starts to text then crashes to ground and falls asleep. Pictures: Christian Gilles

It is unlikely though they will be forced to front the club's board. There had been suggestions Pay may lose his job over the incident but senior Bulldogs sources claim he will be retained as Canterbury coach in 2019.

Canterbury is preparing to respond to a hefty NRL penalty of a $250,000 fine.

The club also fined three players - Adam Elliott, Asipeli Fine and Marcelo Montoya - a total of $40,000 for their misbehaviour.

