Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

MARY Walker is as mad as hell. "I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary," the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Mrs Walker is upset with Telstra saying they are billing her for calls she has been "duped" into making.

Her problems arise when she uses the *10# feature on her landline.

The service tells her who has rung while she has been out.

Mrs Walker says the service isn't resetting after use and keeps telling her she has missed calls.

When she dials the number left by the service, friends and relatives on the other end say they haven't rung for days.

Mrs Walker rang Telstra to complain and to try and get a refund on money she had wasted on the calls, especially the ones to mobile phones.

"Mobile phones you pay 90c even if the call isn't answered," Mrs Walker said

"It may not be a lot of money but for pensioners its makes a difference."

Mrs Walker claims Telstra must be making thousands off unsuspecting pensioners but Telstra said Mrs Walker was using old technology and they would contact her about the problem.

"The return call feature records the number of the last call received," a Telstra spokesman said.

"Modern home phones come with call number displays built in so customers can review the time and date of recent calls and this may be an alternative option.

"Telstra offers these landline phones from as little as $48."

The company said to help low-income households they introduced phone plans with low monthly access charges, call rates and capped calls to fixed and Australian mobiles 24 houra day for $25 a month.

It's available to people with an eligible concessions including Pensioner Concession, Health Care and Veterans Affairs cards.