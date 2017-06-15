Mad Hatters Tea Party raises $5K for Relay for Life

FIGHTING CANCER: Relay for Life's Graham Price, Evelyn Bury, Greg Bath,Trish Mears, Karen Bath and Angela Childs enjoy being a part of tea worthy cause.

RESIDENTS of Palm Lake Resort Bargara are showing that age has no boundaries when it comes to having fun, and raising money for a valuable cause.

Taking a leaf from Lewis Carol's book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, attendees were limited only by their imaginations as they dressed up as a range of characters from the book for The Mad Hatters Tea Party.

Relay for Life Young at Heart co-ordinator Graham Price said this year's Relay for Life event to be held on August 12 and 13 had the theme At the Movies.

"The Young at Heart teams at Palm Lake regularly hold a morning tea to raise funds for the Cancer Council via Relay for Life and this year it was decided to use the movie Alice in Wonderland and in particular The Mad Hatters Tea Party and then carry this theme on to the relay weekend,” he said.

"We were proud to have over 200 people in attendance with the main characters featured including the Mad Hatter, Alice, White Rabbit, Red Queen, Dormouse and March Hare, however everyone who attended were encouraged to dress up in any character they wished.”

AT THE MOVIES: The Mad Hatters Tea Party was held ahead of this year's Relay for Life, which has the theme At the Movies.

Graham said that there were two very important results from the morning tea: the fact everyone had so much fun they are still talking about it and the $5135 raised.

"We were so impressed with the level of support from all the volunteers who helped run this event and also the donations received from business and individuals from both inside and outside the resort,” he said.

"From all of us a big thank you to all our wonderful residents who contributed in any way to the great success of the Mad Hatters Tea Party.

"Your gifts were given in many forms: there were those who gave of their time, those of their talents - whether craft, cooking, painting or organising, those who used their energy, and those who gave donations for the multi draw raffles.

"Every one of these was gratefully appreciated.”

The award on the day for the best costume was won by Ian Finnis while the maddest hat was taken out by Sandy Snowdon.

Palm Lake Resort Bargara definitely has a wealth of social functions ranging from socialising at the bar, being engaged in numerous organisations, bowls, golf, tennis, cards, bingo, dancing in various forms, card making, craft and more.

There are definitely plenty of highlights on the social calendar including the Octoberfest, sponsored bowls days, cabaret and even Melbourne Cup.

"Events like the Relay for Life really enable the members to have fun, while working together as a team to raise much needed funds for a worthwhile cause.

"There are currently three Relay for Life teams in the resort comprising of approximately 40 residents.

"We highly recommend to other resorts to foster this team spirit, to have fun together and at the same time raise funds for a charity such as The Cancer Council of Queensland.

"For us it is just so overwhelming residents support for us to continue this worthwhile charity work for Relay for Life and Cancer Council Queensland.”