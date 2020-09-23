Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The usually very sleek looking Macklemore has gone and grown a long mop of curls and a handlebar moustache during his isolation “glow up”.
The usually very sleek looking Macklemore has gone and grown a long mop of curls and a handlebar moustache during his isolation “glow up”.
Music

Macklemore’s new makeover shocks fans

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Sep 2020 7:51 PM

Quarantine has hit Macklmore in a different way, with the rapper undergoing a makeover and shocking fans with his full head of natural curls and manicured moustache.

The 37-year-old superstar posted a shocking photo of himself on his Instagram on Sunday.

"Oh you didn't think I was gonna hit the glow up during Covid? Tag someone that didn't know I had natural curls and enter in a chance to win my secret recipe for the perfect dangles," he captioned the post.

Macklemore has had a lockdown makeover
Macklemore has had a lockdown makeover

RELATED: Macklemore: 'I was a little bit nervous'

Actor David Spade had a hilarious reaction to the star's new look.

"When did I get that tattoo?" he wrote.

Shane McAnally also commented: "I will never be the same."

"Ya look like a white Lionel Richie and I love it," another fan wrote.

"Wow that caught me off guard but yessss," another commented.

The musician has been grooming this new look for a while now, especially the handlebar moustache.

The musician has been grooming his new look for a while
The musician has been grooming his new look for a while

RELATED: Macklemore was 'a little scared' to come to Oz

It's definitely a different vibe after his usually sleek, clean-cut look.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Macklemore attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Macklemore attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

He comes as one of the many celebrities who have undergone an isolation makeover.

A little closer to home is ex-Bachelor star Sam Wood, whom had his wife Snezana give him a 'disastrous' haircut.

Sam Wood debuted this 'disastrous' haircut he got in isolation
Sam Wood debuted this 'disastrous' haircut he got in isolation

Wood compared himself to an "oompa loompa".

"Hi, my name is Bob. I let my wife give me a Covid cut," Sam wrote alongside smiling selfie.

Wood's previous shoulder-length hair was cut sitting just above his ears.

Fans were loving the ridiculous haircut, commenting on his post.

"Soo funny!! Just sums up the craziness / sh*t show of 2020!"

"If 2020 was a haircut," wrote another fan.

 

Originally published as Macklemore's new makeover shocks fans

macklemore

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        Premium Content ‘Set in concrete’: Why the council’s sticking to rates

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council has explained why rates on agricultural land will remain.

        Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        Premium Content Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

        News THE defendant admits he previously had issues with alcohol, but sought counselling...

        VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which Bundy cafe makes your favourite coffee?

        News Where does your favourite cup of coffee come from?

        Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Premium Content Animal cruelty fears in spate of marine deaths

        Pets & Animals Call for investigation into five suspicious dugong deaths