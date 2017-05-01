26°
Mackey leads way in China

1st May 2017 7:32 AM
Nanning deputy mayor Liu Weimin and Scott Mackey from RE/MAX Precision in Bundaberg.
Nanning deputy mayor Liu Weimin and Scott Mackey from RE/MAX Precision in Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG property has been elevated to a key topic in Chinese investor conversation, according to RE/MAX Precision's principal Scott Mackey.

Mr Mackey visited the city of Nanning in Guangxi, China earlier this month.

There he dined with the city's deputy mayor Liu Weimin and other significant Nanning entrepreneurs to strengthen relations with clients who have already invested in Bundaberg's agriculture and property development sectors.

"Over dinner, we spoke about the opportunity of investment partnering in different formats of joint ventures, and the supply of our Bundaberg region's products,” Mr Mackey said.

"This will help with expansion of businesses in our region, which are in need of capital since the banks tightened lending for business and investment, and help through creating more jobs in our economy.”

Mr Mackey said the Bundaberg Regional Council had paved the way with its Sister City relationship over the years and relationships were further established through his real estate business dealings.

"Nanning city alone has a 7.5 million population,” he said.

"I took the initiative to not sit and wait for investors to come to us, but for us to go to them.

"I have been invited back in May along with our mayor Jack Dempsey to lead a Bundaberg Region Business Owners group to discuss and present further partnering in business to help grow both cities.

"Unfortunately Mayor Dempsey isn't able to join us in May but he has thrown his support behind the expansion of Nanning's investor interest and has extended an invitation to the Nanning councillors and their region's entrepreneurs to return to Bundaberg in June.”

RE/MAX Precision's Aaron Thompson and Michael Zunker will join the May delegation and showcase property listings.

"From our conversations with potential investors, which are supported by Nanning Council of Property, we are taking the investment relationship to the next level,” Mr Mackey said.

"For instance, Mondran Station, a large commercial orchard in our region, is out of the price bracket for most local operators but has fielded primarily overseas interest.

"Jim Mullet, the general manager of Mondran Station, is excited to be part of the delegation to Nanning and further the business interest that we've initiated.”

Mayor Dempsey, in a letter of introduction to Mayor Zhou Hongbo, Nanning Municipal Government, described Mr Mackey as "one of our Bundaberg real estate entrepreneurs”.

"Nanning investors are genuinely interested in purchase of property for holiday purposes, and eventually to live and we don't want Sydney to be all they know of Australia,” Mr Mackey said.

"Their children's education is also high on the agenda ... in not only commerce but in aviation and agriculture as well.

"Our aim is to wholeheartedly promote the Bundaberg region, and RE/MAX Precision is proud to be playing such an important role in furthering the relationship between two great regions,” he said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  china investors property real estate

