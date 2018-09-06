Mackay's tap water the best in Queensland

Mackay's water has been voted the state's 'best tasting'.

Mackay's water has been voted the state's 'best tasting'. Brett Wortman

MACKAY'S tap water has been named the most delicious in Queensland.

A bottle of Mackay's best reserve water, harvested straight from council-run taps, came out tops after a 45-minute blind taste testing at the Queensland Water Directorate forum yesterday.

The forum, held on the Gold Coast, crowns the best of the best out of Queensland's water service providers - usually a local council.

Mackay Regional Council's water officially dethroned 2017 winner Livingstone Shire Council. Toowoomba Regional Council won best tasting water in 2016.

Mackay water and waste director Nicole Davis said water treatment processes meant it didn't matter too much how far residents lived from the plant, tap water should still taste great.

"It comes from the river, it gets clarified, filtered, chlorinated and goes into town, and into Sarina as well," she said.

"We do re-chlorinate the water in the outskirts of town."

Ms Davis said the council's Nebo Road water treatment facility was well designed and operated.

The award comes nearly two years after the council's controversial decision to remove fluoride from the region's water supply.

The decision, won by a single vote, sparked calls for the State Government to make it mandatory for local councils to fluoridise their water.

Cr Martin Bella said the award was recognition of the council's Water Services team and the Pioneer River as a water source.

"Our Nebo Road Water Treatment Plant has been named the best of the best in Queensland. This is an outstanding achievement."

Work was now under way on Eton's new bore system to help reduce hardness of the town's water supply, he said.

"Koumala residents can expect to see similar work to their supply, which is due to be completed in the 2019/20 financial year."