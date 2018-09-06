Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay's water has been voted the state's 'best tasting'.
Mackay's water has been voted the state's 'best tasting'. Brett Wortman
Council News

Mackay's tap water the best in Queensland

by Madura McCormack, Campbell Gellie
6th Sep 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY'S tap water has been named the most delicious in Queensland.

A bottle of Mackay's best reserve water, harvested straight from council-run taps, came out tops after a 45-minute blind taste testing at the Queensland Water Directorate forum yesterday.

The forum, held on the Gold Coast, crowns the best of the best out of Queensland's water service providers - usually a local council.

Mackay Regional Council's water officially dethroned 2017 winner Livingstone Shire Council. Toowoomba Regional Council won best tasting water in 2016.

Mackay water and waste director Nicole Davis said water treatment processes meant it didn't matter too much how far residents lived from the plant, tap water should still taste great.

"It comes from the river, it gets clarified, filtered, chlorinated and goes into town, and into Sarina as well," she said.

"We do re-chlorinate the water in the outskirts of town."

Ms Davis said the council's Nebo Road water treatment facility was well designed and operated.

The award comes nearly two years after the council's controversial decision to remove fluoride from the region's water supply.

The decision, won by a single vote, sparked calls for the State Government to make it mandatory for local councils to fluoridise their water.

Cr Martin Bella said the award was recognition of the council's Water Services team and the Pioneer River as a water source.

"Our Nebo Road Water Treatment Plant has been named the best of the best in Queensland. This is an outstanding achievement."

Work was now under way on Eton's new bore system to help reduce hardness of the town's water supply, he said.

"Koumala residents can expect to see similar work to their supply, which is due to be completed in the 2019/20 financial year."

cr martin bella fluoride mackay regional council nicole davis water
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    premium_icon Backflip on pension age increase gets thumbs up in Bundy

    Politics IT'S more than 40 years away for Bundaberg's Lillie Hall, but that didn't stop her smiling after hearing of the decision to not increase the pension age.

    Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

    premium_icon Asbestos removal at Bundy Rum riverbank project under way

    Environment Removal of asbestos from Bundy Rum project site under way

    Fifty ladies fundraise for farmers

    premium_icon Fifty ladies fundraise for farmers

    News 'We've now collected $1450 and also decided to do a food drive'

    • 6th Sep 2018 8:39 AM

    Local Partners