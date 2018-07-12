Mackay woman seriously assaults own grandmother

A MACKAY woman who has racked up an unenviable record of domestic violence offences has been released from prison on parole after slapping her grandmother in the face.

The 22-year-old woman, who we can't name, was broadcast into Mackay Magistrates Court over videolink from prison on Wednesday.

She pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a person aged over 60 on January 30, 2018 - while on parole - and breaching two domestic violence orders, on December 30, 2017 and February 1 this year.

The woman, who breached orders taken out to protect two of her grandmothers, yawned and propped her feet up on a table as Magistrate James Morton read out the offences.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore handed up paperwork for sentencing.

The court was told the woman's grandmother swore at her before she lashed out and struck the older woman with an open hand.

Legal Aid solicitor Rosie Varley conceded her client had a history of breaching orders, but said she was remorseful and wanted to avoid further appearances before the courts in future.

Ms Varley's client instructed she suffered from various mental health issues.

The woman was sentenced to a seven month overarching term, but was eligible for parole immediately considering 126 days served.