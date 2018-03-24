Notorious Mackay teen crim tells how it started, and ended

"Breaking into someone's house, it gives you that rush... this feeling comes over you and you get out, and you've got all this stuff in your hands and you're running down the street... the wind is blowing in your hair, you feel free."

"It's the good feeling."

Breanna* committed her first offence when she was 12 and in two years became one of the most recognised faces in the Mackay Children's Court.

Each night she would prowl the streets with her best friend, finding new places and ways to steal money they would spend on drugs and alcohol.

She has been arrested for stumbling drunk through the CBD blaring an air horn and for throwing objects at passers-by from the roof of the Centrelink office.

And hopping into cars stolen by her friends, their offending didn't stop at Mackay.

"We'd go to Rocky, steal a whole heap of stuff, wouldn't care if they saw us and then go back to Mackay," she said. "Go down to the Gold Coast, steal a whole heap of stuff and leave again... It was just this repeating pattern.

"When I got done for wilful damage and trespassing, I was sniffing deodorant cans at the time, and I was just completely off my face. All I remember was waking up in the watch house smelling like Rexona and looking like sh-."

Breanna, now 15, was contributing to the rising number of offences being committed by children aged 10-18 in Mackay, and across Queensland.

Queensland Police data shows the number of offences being committed by young people has increased 7 per cent in Mackay and 16 per cent in Queensland since 2015.

A total of 1235 offences were committed by young people in Mackay last year. Three out of every four youth offenders are boys and 38 per cent are aged 10 to 14.

Breanna grew up in an abusive household.

Her father, she said, regularly beat his four daughters and their mother. He told them they were worthless.

A stepfather became the pillar of the family; the only man she has ever seen as a role model. Today marks 10 years since her stepfather died - by suicide.

Anger and adolescence soon made the situation at home untenable.

At 11, Breanna packed a bag and moved in with her best friend, eventually becoming homeless. She found shelter in an abandoned boat on the beach, and in the clearing behind mangroves. "I remember just to get a tent, I broke into the back of a shed, so I had somewhere that was not out in the open."

She admits there were times she purposefully re-offended, "so that I could have a bed to sleep in in the watch house".

In January 2017, in what would become her last appearance in court, Breanna's lawyer told her she would likely go to jail that day. But instead, Magistrate Damien Dwyer gave her one more chance.

"That's what changed me; he saw I could do better for myself, and he was right," she said. "I watched him send so many kids away but I didn't want to be one of those kids. I went from being known as one of the biggest drop kicks in Mackay...

"I went from being nothing, to being something." Through the support of Mackay's Youth One Stop Shop, Breanna found a job in hospitality and is back at school, with plans to finish Year 10. She believes being sent to youth detention would have kept her in the crime cycle.

"They sit there and they say, 'it'll scare them'. It doesn't scare them, prison isn't scary. Juveniles want to go back, because what do they have out here to look forward to? Nothing. Most of the kids out here would die for three meals a day and why do that when they can just break the law and get that in Cleveland [Youth Detention Centre]. That's why cars are getting stolen, because they want to know that they're safe, they want a bed to sleep in at night, they want to be fed three times a day like they should be."

Old friends still pass through the revolving doors of the youth justice system. Sometimes they drive past her in stolen cars.

But this confident 15-year-old, who has a passion for cars and mechanics, is on the straight and narrow and plans to stay there. "The second I had a taste of real life, I knew that's where I wanted to be and I've never looked back, I have so much to look forward to," Breanna said.

"I've got everything that I need, I have my family support back, I have clothes, I have a roof over my head.

"I never want to see Magistrate Dwyer again."

*Breanna is not the girl's real name.

Why prison will not work

THE community has "switched off" when it comes to dealing with the issue of crime, a leading criminologist warns.

Griffith University's Ross Homel said public ignorance and slogan-prone politicians had created a disconnect between what reduces youth offending, and what exacerbates it.

"We've switched our brains off as a community when it comes to the crime problem," he said.

"We just instinctively think young people or anyone that victimises us, we want to hit back, we want to see justice done... people don't know that getting tough makes the community less safe."

Prof Homel's comments come as the latest Queensland Police data reveals the number of offences being committed by youth has increased by seven per cent in Mackay and 16 per cent elsewhere in the state since 2015.

Three out of every four young offenders are boys, although the number of offences committed by girls is increasing.

Police laid 50,406 charges on offending youth in Queensland last year.

Prof Homel said it was a small group committing a majority of the crime.

"There is always a small number of persistent chronic offenders who do commit a disproportionate share of the overall crime," he said.

"People don't realise that the majority of young offenders have been sexually or physically abused and neglected as children."

He said decades of research had shown the societal response of "getting tough" on crime, and programs based on strict discipline, like boot camps, increased offending rates.

"The worst thing you can do is lock kids up... it has a devastating impact on them growing up," he said.

"Contrary to what a lot of people think, getting tough with discipline and trying to scare kids, backfires."

He said therapeutic methods, such as restorative justice, counselling and skill-building had been known to reduce recidivism by 20 to 25 per cent.

"We've let the politicians get away with slogans for too long... we need to start thinking straight about this problem and drawing on the evidence that's there," Prof Hamel said.

Mackay Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Snr Sgt Emma Novosel said police strive to divert young offenders from youth detention.

"There are different courses of action."