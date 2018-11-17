Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Canegrowers Mackay chairman Kevin Borg.
Canegrowers Mackay chairman Kevin Borg. Contributed
News

Mackay sugar industry welcomes action on India

Mitchell Bazley
by
17th Nov 2018 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY'S sugar industry has welcomed the Federal Government's action to take India to the World Trade Organisation after it dumped large volumes of subsidised product onto the international market.

The actions have caused a worldwide sugar surplus and driven market prices to a 10-year low which has affected Mackay growers.

A 'counter notification' has been submitted by the Australian Government which will be discussed at the WTO Committee on Agriculture on November 26-27.

Canegrowers Mackay chairman Kevin Borg said growers in this region had been significantly affected by the low market prices caused by the global sugar surplus.

"We are well below the cost of production. We need to see prices react to some sort of adjustment. We did see some stabilisation of prices after the challenge with the early 2000s. I'm hoping to see something similar," Mr Borg said.

"Canegrowers have been lobbying the Federal Government for a while about this issue, we need a level playing field as far as market prices go".

Mr Borg said he expects a resolution in the long term and that the sugar industry will be keeping a close eye on any developments.

"I think our trade with India is deeper than one issue.

"If there is diplomacy through these negotiations, I think something can be achieved," he said.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said there was an opportunity for other countries to voice their concerns about India's reckless actions.

"Australia will take India on over its sugar subsidies which are pushing down the global sugar price and hurting Aussie farmers," Mr Christensen said.

"This move has the potential to at least stabilise the world price of sugar and that helps our farmers. Every step which eases cost pressures for our growers is a welcome one."

canegrowers canegrowers mackay george christensen kevin borg mackay sugar sugar trade trade and industry world trade organisation wto
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    premium_icon Life's a ball after school for Bundy's graduates

    News SCHOOL is out forever for this year's Year 12 students across the Bundaberg region, and they're ready to have a ball ... at least for a short time.

    Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    premium_icon Australia's most famous demographer on way to Bundy

    Business Demographer Bernard Salt will deliver keynote presentation in Bundy

    Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    premium_icon Pitt announces $150m figure for Regional Deal

    Politics 'The Federal Government will not be arriving with a cheque for $3b'

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners