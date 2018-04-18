Menu
Marian Mill, which is run by Mackay Sugar Limited.
Marian Mill, which is run by Mackay Sugar Limited.
Mackay Sugar charged with causing environmental harm

MACKAY Sugar Limited, the country's second largest sugar milling company, has been hit with a string of charges it caused environmental harm and breached conditions.

The company faces four charges before Mackay Magistrates Court.

That includes three counts of wilfully contravening a condition of an environmental authority, and one of wilfully causing serious environmental harm at Marian, between August 11, 2016 and August 26, 2017.

Mackay Sugar declined to comment.

The Department of Environment did not respond by deadline.

