MEETING A NEED: Statewide Conveyancing legal director Roland Taylor poses with the book he co-wrote.
Contributed
Property

Mackay solicitor ticks off major bucket list item

Ashley Pillhofer
by
4th Sep 2018 7:20 AM
DREAMING of one day penning a novel is a common bucket list addition for most people.

Mackay solicitor Roland Taylor said it was definitely on his. He hoped he would eventually write a juicy thriller or some kind of otherworldly fiction.

But he ended up writing something very different to that.

"It was on my bucket list to write a book and I was really keen to do it - when I thought about it, it was always a thriller," he said.

"It was not until someone suggested I write a book about real estate that I had my golden opportunity to write this book."

Alongside former co-worker Kane Williams, the two spent a combined five years on Agent's Handbook.

The first of its kind, Mr Taylor said the handbook was a complete guide for real estate agents.

It was something he said he noticed was missing from the market while teaching agents about the legalities of working in the industry.

"There was a huge need for (the book) for a very long time," Mr Taylor said.

"When I first decided to put the book together I knew there was a big need for it ... there was a big need for it because the real estate agents have nothing like that," he said.

"In the industry there has been no book up until now that has covered the legal aspects."

Mr Taylor said the handbook started as a compilation of notes he drew from the seminars he taught.

"Together with ... Kane Williams, I condensed the notes into an easy-to-read format that is the one-stop shop for real estate agents," he said.

The pair have been professional acquaintances for a long time, since Mr Taylor recruited his protege from university to work at Mackay Solicitors.

Agent's Handbook (Qld) covers everything from contracts to privacy and can be purchased online.

Mackay Daily Mercury

