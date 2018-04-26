Mackay property sells for less than the cost of a car

A BUCASIA property has sold for $35,000 - less than the price of many new cars.

Sales and marketing professional at Living Here Mackay, Joe Morabito said he had lots of interest in the property before it was snapped up by the happy buyer.

"It's a good-investment purchase for anyone that's wanting to get into the property market - I'd expect the next one to sell for more," he said.

The property, located at 40/1 Griffin Ave, Bucasia,is part of a resort and as such does attract reasonably large strata fees of about $170 a week - which is close to what they rent for.

40/1 Griffin Avenue

However as Mr Morabito pointed out the location is great and there aren't many places you can live at such low cost.

"The good part about it is you never have to pay for water usage and never have to pay for power," he said.

"I am really surprised they are getting these prices I would have thought they would get a bit more because they are right on the beach."