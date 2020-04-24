Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
CONSERVATIVE ONE: Dawson MP George Christensen has launched a new podcast.
Politics

Controversial MP launches right-wing podcast

Melanie Whiting
24th Apr 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAWSON MP George Christensen has joined the likes of Christopher Pyne and Kyle & Jackie O with his latest foray.

Getting back in touch with his journalistic roots, Mr Christensen has launched a new podcast, aptly named Conservative One.

The podcast, described as defending "traditions and freedom", is available on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud.

Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill
Dawson MP George Christensen. Picture: Zizi Averill

As host of the podcast, Mr Christensen has already interviewed a bevy of right-wing commentators and religious figures including Christian blogger Kurt Mahlburg, former chaplain to the Queen, Dr Gavin Ashenden and China defence expert, General Robert Spalding.

 

READ MORE: MP spills on rocky dealings with former PM

 

In the latest episode, spruiked on the Dawson MP's official Facebook page, Mr Spalding discussed how to tackle "China's aggression" and called out "China's lies" about the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Christensen has a degree in journalism and founded a now-defunct publishing business which produced community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities.

More Stories

auspol george christensen mp for dawson journalism podcast
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP: State Government should prepare for class action

        premium_icon MP: State Government should prepare for class action

        News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett urged those impacted by Paradise Dam works to contact their local stakeholder groups.

        ‘Solemn occasion’ for veterans who never miss Anzac Day

        premium_icon ‘Solemn occasion’ for veterans who never miss Anzac Day

        News THE Bundaberg RSL sub-branch president said Anzac Day will be hard on veterans.

        Green thumb proud as punch of giant pumpkin crop

        premium_icon Green thumb proud as punch of giant pumpkin crop

        News A LOVE of growing veggies has proven fruitful for Joe Green who has been preparing...

        Bargara remembers with virtual commemoration

        premium_icon Bargara remembers with virtual commemoration

        News The group will hold a localised virtual service led by a local reverend.