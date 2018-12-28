Mackay police ticket nearly 500 drivers in two weeks

OUT IN FORCE: Mackay Police District Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said more than 2000 random breath tests had been conducted over the last two weeks.

IT'S been a very naughty Christmas season for Mackay motorists, with police handing out nearly 500 infringement notices in just two weeks.

Acting Senior Sergeant Shane Edwards said police traffic units had been out in force to catch dangerous drivers over the holiday period.

Since December 14 they have conducted more than 2000 random breath tests (RBTs) and handed out 490 infringement notices for offences like speeding, drink-driving or fining distracted drivers playing on their mobile phones.

Snr Sgt Edwards said the majority of notices were for speeding, with 280 speeding tickets.

"Motorists don't seem to get the message that they need to slow down," he said.

"We're out there in force and if you are speeding then we aim to catch you."

With 46 people fined for intoxicated driving, Snr Sgt Edwards had a simple message.

"If you're thinking of drinking and driving over the festive season - don't," he said.

"Taking drugs - don't do it.

"It's not worth the risk to yourself. It's not worth the risk to other members of the public. It's not worth the grief to your family when we have to deliver a message to them after you've been involved in an accident."

While drink-driving rates have remained stable compared to Christmas last year, police are concerned the number of drivers under the influence of drugs has risen.

"We're getting more and more drug-drivers than we ever had in the past," Snr Sgt Edwards said.

In just two weeks 17 people were caught driving while under the influence of ice, marijuana or speed.

This comes as drug offences in Mackay have risen, with 252 additional drug offences recorded compared to 2017.

The Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 3.