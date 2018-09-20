New twist in man arrested for overgrown garden

Larry Murchie at the site of his former garden. Photo: Daily Mercury

A CARPET of grass has been rolled out by a southeast Queensland council for a Mackay green thumb whose footpath garden was forcibly removed by council officers.

Clements St resident Larry Murchie was left distraught after eight council workers and three police officers ripped up the footpath garden he "lives for" on Tuesday.

Mr Murchie had planted numerous fruit trees and herb plants in the front yard of his government housing unit in the past decade.

But his labour of love drew the ire of the council, which had lodged two separate matters against the "overgrown" and "untidy garden" in the past.

BEFORE IT WAS CLEARED: South Mackay resident Larry Murchie in his front garden that has raised the ire of Mackay council

The situation came to a head on Tuesday morning when council officers began removing plants and items from his rental property garden.

The 48-year-old, who had become agitated by the incident, was later arrested by police and spent about three hours in the watch-house.

Now one southeast Queensland council has decided to come in to bat for Mr Murchie.

Moreton Bay Regional Council, which covers suburbs north of Brisbane all the way past Woodford, has given the thumbs up to verge and footpath gardens, and said Mr Murchie should move south.

Larry Murchie's garden being removed by council officers as police watch on.

"Larry's green thumb would be welcome in the Moreton Bay Council region," a council spokesman said.

"In fact, we encourage verge gardens to green our streets and even allow edible gardens so residents can have small fruit/veggie patches at the front of their homes to beautify the community."

Moreton Bay Mayor Allan Sutherland, an avid gardener, said he actively encouraged residents to go green with plantings that would help make the region an even more beautiful place to live.

Larry Murchie's Mackay South verge garden was removed by council. Pic Madura McCormack

"Provided verge gardens are well maintained and comply with our policy, we absolutely welcome increasing greenery in our region," he said.

"It's a really simple process to apply to plant your own verge garden, you just have to make sure you're not blocking any pathways and stay within the height restrictions."

Every Moreton Bay Regional Council ratepayer is allowed to take two native plants from council's nurseries each financial year.

Mr Murchie, who has a cognitive learning disability from an injury he suffered early in life, is dependant on the disability pension.

"I have to abandon my garden for now," he said. "I put in so much money, so much enthusiasm, so much work into my garden."

The cost of the Mackay Regional Council clean-up will be picked up by the Department of Housing which can, in turn, pass on the costs to Mr Murchie.