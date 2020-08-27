Menu
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Mackay off-duty cop rape case in court

Janessa Ekert
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
THE case against an off-duty Mackay cop accused of raping a woman after giving her a lift has been adjourned until next month.

It is alleged the senior constable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped the woman between January 10 and 13 this year.

She was a stranger to him.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

The court has previously heard the officer planned to contest the allegation, but no formal pleas have been entered yet.

Because of the charge, the case must be moved to Mackay District Court.

Matters are listed for committal mention in late September.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

