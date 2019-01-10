Mackay mum linked to Christmas car-jacking fails in bail bid

IN CUSTODY: Ebony Kaye Sayers, 21, of Mackay fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday and was refused bail.

BURSTING into tears as bail was denied, a young Mackay woman accused of using a stolen car later linked to a Christmas car-jacking in Brisbane was led back to her cell.

Ebony Kaye Sayers fronted Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday, applying for her freedom via duty lawyer Antoinette Morton.

The 21-year-old, who's on parole, has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle in Brisbane, and receiving tainted property and possession of drug utensils in Mackay.

Mackay police arrested Sayers at Mount Pleasant in recent days, alongside a 15-year-old boy allegedly behind the assault of a 19-year-old woman at Alderley in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.

But Sayers does not face any violence-related charges.

Ms Morton told the court Sayers, a mother of two who has issues with drug abuse, has "strong ties" to the Mackay region and would live with supportive family members if released on bail.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson was asked by Magistrate Damien Dwyer if further charges against Sayers were pending, and Ms Pearson told him there was none forthcoming at the time.

Ms Morton said Sayers could be placed on a curfew and report regularly to police, alleviating any concern about her committing offences or failing to appear for court while bailed.

But Mr Dwyer noted Sayers had significant criminal history, including three prior failures to show up for court and one previous conviction for breaching bail.

He also disagreed with Ms Morton's submission that the Crown case was patchy, adding Sayers had been "linked to the (stolen) Mazda by CCTV footage".

Ms Morton told Mr Dwyer that Sayers had been the victim of domestic violence in the past, linking that to some prior offending.

However, Mr Dwyer said he would not accept that submission without some form of evidence.

In the end, Mr Dwyer refused bail, citing concerns Sayers would commit offences on bail or fail to appear for court.

Sayers' case was adjourned to January 30.