Mum dumps bag of human poo on counter, assaults staff

A MOTHER of two and aspiring nurse has walked from court with a fine and no conviction after dumping a bag of faeces on a shop counter and assaulting a security officer.

The 29-year-old woman, who the Daily-Mercury has chosen not to name, pleaded guilty to public nuisance and assault occasioning bodily harm in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson told the court the woman had been at the Chemist Warehouse on Victoria on March 9 when she asked the counter staff if her four-year-old could please use the bathroom.

The staff told her there were no public toilets at the pharmacy and she would have to go to the Hungry Jack's across the road, to which she was heard saying to her child "guess you'll just have to shi* yourself then".

She left the pharmacy and returned about 7.30pm that evening, and according to CCTV evidence, with her arm outstretched, placed a plastic bag of faeces on the cashier counter.

Ms Pearson told the court the woman said to the staff "here is your bag of shit".

She then attempted to leave the store but was stopped by a security guard, who told her to pick up the bag of faeces.

The court was told she then struck the security guard with an open hand.

Barrister Patrick Cullinane appearing on behalf of S. B. Wright & Wright and Condie lawyers, in defence of the woman, said her conduct on that day was an "aberration" and "uncharacteristic"

He said the aspiring nurse was in her third year of study and only had a couple of subjects to go.

Mr Cullinane said the woman found herself foul of the law due to "overwhelming stressors" in her life. She had no previous criminal history.

Magistrate Mark Nolan said the case was certainly "unusual" but her behaviour was out of line.

"Having your child's faeces in a bag and placing it on the counter of the pharmacy... it's an awful thing to do," he said.

"Regardless of how frustrated you may have been ... the staff there don't deserve to be treated that way.

"The matter just got out hand. You really ought to know better."

The woman interjected the magistrate and said the staff at the pharmacy had been rude to her and was warned it was in her best interest not to speak.

She was fined $1500 and no conviction was recorded.