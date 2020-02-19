Menu
CELEBRATION: G&S Engineering Services vice-president of maintenance Paul Collins and managing director Mick Crowe. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Mackay mining services company celebrates huge milestone

Staff reporters
19th Feb 2020 3:42 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
ONE of Mackay's biggest mining services companies is celebrating a milestone achievement.

G&S Engineering Services wants the community's help to mark 25 years in business.

Since March 1995, G&S has completed more than 26 million man-hours.

The company has an average of 1000 personnel working on project locations across Australia, with most of its workforce based here in Mackay.

G&S senior vice-president David Cairns said 25 years was a significant milestone in the journey of the regionally based company.

"The history of achievements in delivery at G&S is something that everyone who has been part of this journey can be immensely proud of," Mr Cairns said.

Over the past quarter of a century, the company has contributed financial support to a range of community groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

This includes being the first locally owned business to become a platinum partner for the RACQ Central Queensland Rescue service.

Over the past 12 years, G&S and its employees have donated more than $1 million to the region's helicopter rescue service.

G&S is proud to be the naming sponsor for Mackay's annual regional Food and Wine Festival, which is a major highlight on the region's social calendar.

To celebrate 25 years in business, G&S will be holding a family fun day at their Mackay head office on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

There will be an array of cuisine at the mini G&S eat street markets, a rock wall, jumping castle, face painting and more.

RACQ CQ Rescue will be there with children's activities and a chance to meet some of the crew.

There will also be an opportunity to go into the draw to win a two-night stay on Hamilton Island.

G&S Engineering Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of DRA Global.

