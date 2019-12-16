Mackay Marina Hotel rebrands under global chain

The waterfront hotel has been rebranded under the Mantra banner.

A NEW name brings with it a new era for a high-profile Mackay hotel.

The former Mackay Marina Hotel was rebranded as Mantra Mackay on Sunday.

The 79-room hotel, which overlooks the marina, was acquired by Sydney-based consultancy company Mandala Asset Solutions for $10 million in October.

The Mantra Group said Mantra's parent company, Accor, had reached a franchise agreement with Mandala.

The hotel, newly rebranded as Mantra Mackay, was built in 2005.

The hotel, which also previously operated as the Clarion, has been on the market periodically since it was built in 2005.

At one stage, owners of the hotel filed a development application with Mackay Regional Council to convert the existing complex and two future developments from hotel rooms to retirement living.

Accor chief operating officer Pacific, Simon McGrath, said the company's acquisition of the hotel would increase its offering in one of Queensland's fastest growing coastal cities.

Ibis Mackay is also part of Accor's network.

"Mantra Mackay is one of the best properties in Mackay and this acquisition speaks to our confidence in the city's future and the importance of securing well positioned product in market," Mr McGrath said.

"We are excited to again partner with Mandala Asset Solutions on this property and believe it has great potential to service a number of markets."

Mandala Asset Solutions principal John Zeckendorf said he saw growth in Mackay's hospitality area.