Mackay man teams up with global superstar Usher

SITTING in a studio whipping up tailor-made recordings for global music superstar Usher, Tristan Barton has come a long way from the halls of Mackay's Conservatorium of Music.

The CQUni Bachelor of Music (Jazz and Popular) graduate started out as a drummer but now plies his trade composing and creating original recordings for TV commercials and social media videos.

Tristan's career really peaked in the last 12 months when he was asked to create tailor-made instrumental recordings to introduce Usher's Instagram sites and stage shows, including his recent performance at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Special Olympics in Chicago.

"I had a 48-hour turnaround for the Usher project, working with his music director," he says.

"My career has had a snowball effect based on people hearing my work on global stock music websites and publishing house sites, including Shutterstock, Premium Beat, Artlist and Music Vine.

"Thanks to contact with Taylor Cut Films in the USA, I've worked on TV commercials for Audi, Tiffany and Co and shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo."

One of Tristan's recent scores for a social media video campaign about reducing beach rubbish has earned 17 million views.

Describing himself as a stickler for drums, Tristan often combines his own live drum sounds, audio samples collected over many years, virtual instruments, and live instruments recorded in a Cairns music studio.

"I work from my home studio but often use a commercial Cairns studio to record larger ensembles such as strings," he says.

Tristan has fond memories of studying at the Central Queensland Conservatorium of Music in Mackay around a decade ago.

While at CQCM, he contributed to Big Night In combo performances and music theatre pit bands and started developing his music recording craft.