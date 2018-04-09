Police scour hinterland after man vanishes from function

Daniel Paap, 35, of Mackay, has gone missing during a trip to Maleny, on the Sunshine Coast.

UPDATE: Police will search the Sunshine Coast Hinterland today following the disappearance of a Mackay man from a function in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Daniel Paap, 35, was last seen about 1am on Sunday at the Jacaranda holiday cottages on Teutoberg Ave at Witta, near Maleny.

It is understood something may have happened at the function Mr Paap was attending shortly before his disappearance, which has left police and family concerned.

Detectives said Mr Paap was in Maleny for an event and is not familiar with the area. They said his disappearance was out of character.

There are plans to set up a search of the area today, and locals are being urged to contact police if they have seen him or know his whereabouts.

Mr Paap is described as caucasian in appearance, around 183cm tall with a medium build and blue eyes.

Queensland Police this morning said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.