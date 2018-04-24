Man beaten with chain in hate crime

BRADLEY Skinner has been abused for being gay all his life, but when a stranger threw a slur his way during a night out at Mackay's Northern Beaches, he couldn't have expected he would be beaten unconscious with a bicycle chain.

Mr Skinner was having dinner with his sister Amanda and a friend at the Rosewood Dr Domino's in Rural View.

"This guy walked past, and we were all laughing and having a good time about to go home," he said.

"And he called me a faggot.

"I just ignore it because I'm used to that stuff, but my sister doesn't take too kindly to it so she got up and said 'what the hell'.

"He ended up hitting her in the face... and it all went on from there and he got out this chain and started whacking me with it."

The 25-year-old Blacks Beach man was struck several times with the chain, including on his arm and on his leg.

"When he hit me on the head, that's when I blacked out," Mr Skinner said.

"I remember trying to vomit, and I think someone tried to put me on my side... I remember the ambos shining a light in my eyes, that's when I started coming to.

"I couldn't open my eyes but I could hear everything that was going on."

Meanwhile, his sister Amanda was "hysterical".

"He just kept hitting him until he was knocked out," she said.

"I tried to rip him away from my brother but it didn't work. I thought he was dead, he was just laying there, there was blood coming out of his head.

"It was horrible to see your brother laying there."

Paramedics took Mr Skinner to Mackay Base Hospital.

"They thought I might have brain damage but they've ruled it down to vertigo for now," he said.

"It's just sad that someone would try to wreck someone else's night, me being gay in this town I get it a lot, so I'm used to getting name called."

Mr Skinner, who works out in the mines near Moranbah, said he has been bashed twice before for his sexuality.

"I love who I am but I have been intimidated, I'm embarrassed going into the dining hall at work...It's a very manly environment," he said.

He lives in Mackay to be close to his family but said he was considering moving from mining and into real estate to be in what he described as a safer environment.

Queensland Police confirmed they were called to a job on Rosewood Dr about 9pm on April 15. A spokesman said the other person in the incident was a Shoal Point man in his 20s.

No one has been charged in relation to the incident.

Investigations are continuing.