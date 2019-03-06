Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay.
STORM: A MAN in his hospital in a stable condition after the effects of a lightning strike in South Mackay. Callum Hegge
News

Mackay lightning: man rushed to hospital

Rainee Shepperson
by
6th Mar 2019 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.14pm: DOCTORS at Mackay Base Hospital are still assessing a 27-year-old man who was rushed to hospital after a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

INITIAL:

A MAN has had a close call with a lightning strike in South Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man who was in his 20s, who was on Tom Treacy Street when the lightning bolt struck the ground about 100 metres away.

According to the spokesman he had not sustained any injuries. 

editors picks lightning lightning strike mackay storm
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: No long faces in Bundaberg's horse gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: No long faces in Bundaberg's horse gallery

    Pets & Animals Bundaberg doesn't horse around when it comes to four-legged friends.

    Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    premium_icon Smoke shop owner charged after store raid

    Crime Police, Queensland Health target store in joint operation

    Former Labor MP attacks party over coal strategy

    premium_icon Former Labor MP attacks party over coal strategy

    Opinion 'Maybe it's Jackie Trad who needs re-skilling'

    Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    premium_icon Tooth decay big issue for Bundy

    Health Debate on who should foot the bill for fluoride