Rebecca Binder from Mackay Institute for Research and Innovation has walked 1,599,250 steps as part of the Battle of the Bulge.
Health

Mackay health workers lose whopping 200kg+

by Zizi Averill
9th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
MACKAY Hospital and Health Service has won the tightly contested healthy living competition - beating their Rockhampton rivals in the Battle of the Bulge.

The competition challenged participants from the health sector to track their steps, weight and waistlines over 16 weeks.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service participants lost a total of 206 kilograms, took more than 164 million steps and shed 185cm from their waistlines.

Mackay Institute for Research and Innovation general manager, Bernadette Barry said the program challenged her team to act on their own health advice.

"We would walk the walk, as well as talk the talk of better health outcomes for the community," she said.

Before the challenge began, MIRI project officer Rebecca Binder would take her breaks at her desk.

Now she spends her lunch break walking down to the Pioneer River with her colleagues.

With this simple change, in just 16 weeks Ms Binder had taken 1,599,250 steps.

She said a healthy level of competitiveness, both within the office and with the Central Queensland teams, inspired her activity.

Even after the competition ends, she says her team will continue their lunchtime walks. She believes it will become a permanent workplace tradition.

For the Mackay team, starting an exercise regime as a workplace made it easy to get in shape.

"Supporting each other has actually made it much easier for people to achieve small bite-sized changes in their lifestyle,' Ms Barry said.

While Mackay won the Battle of the Bulge, Ms Barry believes everyone who participated was a winner.

Between Mackay and Rockhampton, participants lost 392 kilograms and walked 265 million steps.

