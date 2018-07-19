Mackay grocers to be derailed by Aurizon freight sale block

West Mackay IGA owner Nick Habgood concerned over rail transport of stock to his Mackay store

West Mackay IGA owner Nick Habgood concerned over rail transport of stock to his Mackay store Stuart Quinn

CUSTOMERS of Mackay's independent grocery stores will be met with empty shelves, higher prices and even closed doors if the national competition watchdog blocks the sale of Aurizon's rail freight business.

For Nick's IGA owner Nicholas Habgood it could spell disaster for his two stores, as well as the region's farmers, who'll have to pay more to freight their goods to markets.

Aurizon announced in August that it intends to walk away from its non-coal freight 'intermodal' business, the arm of its operation where trains and trucks swap cargo.

Pacific National, Australia's leading freight company, has offered to buy the business for $225million, sparking 'strong' concerns from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The sale would give Pacific National a virtual monopoly over intermodal rail services in Queensland. But if the sale is blocked, Aurizon has stated it will simply have to walk away from the loss-making business.

Aurizon said the business had sustained significant year on year losses, including a $14 million "loss before interest" in the 2016/17 financial year.

Mr Habgood, who has IGA stores in West Mackay and East Mackay, said the implications of a negative ACCC ruling would be 'quite drastic'.

"We are going to suffer from 'out of stocks' and people aren't going to get the stock that they require," he said.

"It's going to make things very difficult.

"There's a lot of cost involved, and the main thing for us is that we can't maintain the stock for our customers."

Independent grocers are important in the community, especially during public holidays.

"On a public holiday when the chains are closed we have around 4500 customers," he said.

Three loads of stock are sent to Mr Habgood's stores each week from Brisbane, trucked to the train, railed to Paget, then trucked again, to the store.

"It's very difficult for us to work outside the rail, there are not enough trucks on the road to bring everything up," he said.

Kirsty Robbins, manager of IGA North Mackay, said blocking the sale would have a 'huge impact'.

"It would be hard for independent retailers to stay open because of operational costs," she said.

Aurizon has warned at least 350 jobs will be lost in Brisbane and the regions if it cannot sell the business, and any closure would happen by the end of the year. Aurizon employs 34 people in its Mackay rail freight operations .

Member for Dawson George Christensen has thrown his support behind independent grocers like Mr Habgood, as well as farmers, who he says will pay more to freight their goods to markets.

"If the ACCC blocks the sale of Aurizon to Pacific National, and there are indications that they will, the result is consumers will pay more for their groceries at independent stores like IGA, and farmers will make less money because they will be hit with higher freight costs," he said.

"The estimate is an additional cost per pallet of $15 for main centres like Mackay and Townsville, and as much as $150 per pallet to grocers in smaller regional towns."

Mr Christensen has written to the ACCC as a matter of urgency. The ACCC has scheduled its ruling for July 5, after releasing a preliminary report in March stating 'strong concerns' that the sale would result in the loss in choice.

"We are concerned the proposed acquisitions would lead to increased prices and reduced service for freight hauled between Brisbane and Far North Queensland," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.

Score a Samsung Galaxy tablet when you sign up for a 12-month Daily Mercury digital subscription. Not only will you get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 tablet, but you'll get 12 months unlimited digital access to every story online and 12 months digital access to The Courier Mail+

Head to www.dailymercury.com.au/tablet or phone 1300 361 604. Hurry, limited offer.